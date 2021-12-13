Three Fulton County Correctional officers arrested for misconduct

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Three Fulton County Correctional officers were arrested Monday for alleged misconduct. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the three officers held an inmate down and shaved off part of his eyebrow.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint from an inmate on Thanksgiving about the incident which involved the officers as well as two inmates.

Officers Mathew Spraker, Mathew Smith, and Stephen Swart, all from Johnstown were charged with:

One count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment (class A misdemeanor)

One count of second-degree harassment (violation)

Spraker, Smith, and Swart were all placed on administrative leave and issued tickets to appear in the City of Johnstown Court. Sheriff Richard Giardino said all three officers have been employed for more than three years. He also said they were “competent, capable officers.”

The officers could find themselves without a job if they are found guilty. “Being bored on a slow day or being too familiar with the inmates may have added to the incident, but nevertheless doesn’t excuse or justify the conduct,” said Sheriff Giardino. “Fortunately, the vast majority of our people are ethical, law-abiding employees who take their oath seriously.”