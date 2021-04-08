Three facing felony drug charges following traffic stop in Wilton

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three people, including two Vermont residents, are facing multiple felony charges after State Police allegedly discovered cocaine and heroin in their vehicle. Timothy A Gillian, 41, of E. Fairfield, VT, Jermain Brooks, 43, of Bronx, NY, and Stacey A. Mossey, 47, of Sheldon, VT were arrested following a traffic stop on I-87, Tuesday.

State Police say they stopped the vehicle, which was being driven by Gillian, after observing him perform a series of traffic infractions. While speaking to Gillian, the Trooper performing the stop claims to have observed drug paraphernalia containing cocaine residue in plain view.

All three suspects were taken into custody and State Police say a search of the vehicle revealed that they were in possession of approximately 8.1 ounces of cocaine, 6.1 ounces of heroin, and items consistent with the packaging and sale of controlled substances.

Police also say a search at the station revealed Mossey had an additional 2.3 grams of crack cocaine hidden on her person and Brooks had 0.5g of heroin in his possession.

The three are facing the following charges:

First degree possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance – intent to sell

Fourth degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug

Two counts seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Two of the suspects are also individually facing additional charges. Brooks has been charged with tampering with physical evidence; Mossey has been charged with fifth degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

Gillian, Brooks, and Mossey were arraigned in Wilton Town Court. Gillian and Brooks were remanded to Saratoga County Jail without bail. Mossey was remanded in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.