Three displaced after Schenectady fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Three people have been displaced after a fire at a multifamily home on Backus Street in Schenectady.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The American Red Cross has provided the three adults affected with necessities such as clothes, food, personal care items and shelter. Emotional support has also been offered.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga