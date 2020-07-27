Three displaced after Schenectady fire

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Three people have been displaced after a fire at a multifamily home on Backus Street in Schenectady.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The American Red Cross has provided the three adults affected with necessities such as clothes, food, personal care items and shelter. Emotional support has also been offered.

