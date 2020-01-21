Three-day trip to Washington D.C. sponsored by Hoosick Township Historical Society

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Hoosick Township Historical Society is offering a three-day trip to the nation’s capital May 1-3.

Trip includes transportation, hotel accommodations at the Hilton Garden Inn in Annapolis, tours and some meals. A guided half-day tour of historic Annapolis and a tour of the United States Naval Academy are also included.

The trip features an evening tour of Washington D.C. on Friday night and choice of dinner at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, an evening at a casino, or shopping/dining at Arundel Mills on Saturday.

The trip cost $380 per person and seating is limited. For more information call 518-686-4682 or email staff@hoosickhistory.com.