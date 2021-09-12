Three credit card mistakes to avoid

(WWLP) – People may be turning to credit cards to make more purchases as the pandemic continues. 22News is working for you with three credit card mistakes to avoid.

Credit card mistakes to avoid

  1. Maxing out your credit cards
  2. Paying only the minimum due
  3. Missing payments

To avoid these issues, cap the amount you spend on your cards and stay well below the 30 percent threshold. Pay off your entire balance in full when you get your statement so you never end up owing any interest at all.

If that’s not possible, end in as much as you can with each payment so you can bring your balance down quickly. Set up autopay if you can.

