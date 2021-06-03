Three counties enter restaurant tipping challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Discover Albany, Discover Saratoga, and Discover Schenectady have come together to create a new challenge for Capital Region residents to support locally owned restaurants. The first ever Tri-County Tip-Off Challenge will run from June 1 to June 30. At the end of the month, the county with the most tips wins.

Residents can participate by dining at their favorite restaurants throughout the month of June. After dining, a photo of their receipt and the tip that was left can be uploaded on each counties’ submission page to be counted towards the counties’ total tips.

Participating residents will be entered to win one of three prize baskets worth a total of $300. The losing counties’ visitor bureau will also have to dine at a restaurant in the winning county and post about it on their social media.

Participants are also encouraged to spread the word by posting on social media using #TriCountyTipOff, #LoveAlbanyRestaurants and #SavorSaratoga.

“We are hoping that the challenge will be a fun way to rally Capital Region residents and visitors together to support the restaurants and their staff who were all terribly impacted by COVID-19,” said Jill Delaney, president and CEO of Discover Albany.

“The restaurant industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Darryl Leggieri, president of Discover Saratoga. “This challenge is an opportunity for us to give back to the local restaurants and restaurant workers who take care of our community. We hope people will participate in this fun challenge!”

To submit a receipt for dining in Albany County, visit albany.org/restaurants/tri-county-tip-off-challenge.

To submit a receipt for dining in Saratoga County, visit discoversaratoga.org/events/tri-county-tip-off-challenge.

To submit a receipt for dining in Schenectady County, visit discoverschenectady.com/restaurants-nightlife/tri-county-tip-off-challenge.