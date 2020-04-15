Three coronavirus testing sites to open in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy and County Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen announced the opening of three walk-up COVID-19 test sites in Albany’s South End, Arbor Hill, and West End neighborhoods. The sites will not be open during the weekend.

Here is the information on the testing sites:

Thursday, April 16: Capital South Campus Center (20 Warren Street) from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, April 17: Whitney Young Health Center (920 Lark Drive) from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, April 17: Bleecker Terrace Apartments (North Manning Boulevard) from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All sites will be available on a walk-up basis, however, an appointment is required. To make an appointment, please call (518) 465-4771.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: