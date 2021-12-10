Three charged in connection with kidnapping in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are charged in connection with a kidnapping incident that occurred in late November. All three were charged with multiple different crimes ranging from kidnapping to drug trafficking.

According to North Adams Police Department, on Friday, November 26 officers were called to a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they heard a gunshot in the area and saw two people run away on foot. A woman, who was a victim of kidnapping, ran towards the officers. She was provided medical aid and security.

During the investigation, officers and detectives arrested two people in connection with the kidnapping. A third suspect identified is believed to have left the North Adams area and an arrest warrant was issued for the charge of kidnapping. The suspect was arrested on December 1 in Springfield by members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearm Investigation Unit, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, U.S. Marshal Task Force and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

Charges:

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device (2 Counts)

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Arrest Warrant – Northern Berkshire District Court: Kidnapping for Extortion



A traffic stop was conducted in North Adams on December 5 for a motor vehicle infraction. Officers learned that the driver of the vehicle did not have a license to operate in Massachusetts and was arrested. During the investigation, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and the passenger and found trafficking amount of crack/cocaine, distribute of heroin and an illegal loaded firearm.

Driver Charges:

Stop Sign, Failure to Stop

Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Substance (Crack/Cocaine)

The passenger was arrested and identified as an additional party connected to the gunshot incident on November 26.

Passengers Charges:

Trafficking Cocaine (36 – 100 Grams)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class A Substance (Heroin)

Possession of Firearm Without LTC/FID, Loaded

Possession of Firearm in Commission of Felony

Possession of Ammunition Without LTC/FID

Possession of Firearm Without LTC/FID

Improper Storage of Firearm

Possession of Firearm with 2 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

No names have been released in connection with this case at this time. 22News contacted North Adams to provide their identity and are waiting to hear back.