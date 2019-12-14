Three car crash in Pittsfield results in six people taken to area hospital for injuries

PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) — A three car crash resulted in multiple people being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Pittsfield Police responded to the scene of three car crash at The Pittsfield Country Club Friday night around 9 p.m.

Police say, Blarry Sanchez, 26, of Lenox, MA was driving a Jeep traveling south when he rear ended a Nissan in front of him driven by Taylor Marion, 23, of Pittsfield. Her car was subsequently pushed into the northbound lane as a result and hit by a Toyota driven by Kermit Pruyne, 80, of Washington, MA.

Police say in total, six people were taken to Baystate Medical Center for follow up evaluations. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

South Street was closed to traffic for about two hours while officials conducted a crash investigation. Police say the investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact Officer Silver of the Pittsfield Police Department at (413)-448-9700 ext. 596.