Three-car crash in Pittsfield leaves one person dead, others with life-threatening injuries

PITTSFIELD, MA. (NEWS10) — A three-car crash has left one person dead, others with multiple life-threatening injuries on Thursday.

Pittsfield Police say they responded to a report of a three-car crash in the area of 989 Williams St. just after 3 p.m. A 2015 VW Passat driven by Matthew Nadolny, 31, of Becket, MA. was reportedly traveling west on Williams St. when he hit a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Lina Simeone, 80, of Pittsfield. She was also said to be traveling west and was in front of the Volkswagen.

After hitting the Ford Escape, Police say the VW went into the eastbound lane and hit head on with a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Sean Mulholland, 72, of Becket, MA. with his wife in the car as well.

Police say all occupants in the crash were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for life-threatening injuries. Nadolny unfortunately died as a result of his injuries.

The road was closed to traffic during the investigation from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by OFC Brandon Gallagher of the Pittsfield Police Dept. Traffic Unit. Other agencies on scene were the Pittsfield Fire Dept. along with Action and County Ambulance. Anyone with information who may have seen the crash is asked to contact OFC Gallagher at (413)-448-9700 ext. 549.

