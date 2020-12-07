Three Capital Region men arrested for larceny, other charges

From left to right: George A. Thomas Jr, Joshua E. Greco and Timothy D. Faboskay

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of George A. Thomas Jr, 32, Joshua E. Greco, 30, and Timothy D. Faboskay, 32. The three men were arrested following an investigation into the larceny of catalytic converters from several locations in the Town of Amsterdam over the past few weeks.

They were taken into custody and processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and scheduled to appear in the Town of Amsterdam Court at a later date.

These are the charges against them:

Criminal Mischief in the third Degree (Class E Felony)

Petit Larceny (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Burglary Tools (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Class A Misdemeanor)

Assisting in the investigation were members of the Amsterdam Police Department, the New York State Police, the Fulton County Crime Analysis Center, the Gloversville Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is still on-going and more charges are possible.