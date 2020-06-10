Three BOCES students get scholarships from Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Adirondack class is awarding scholarships to three area WSWHE BOCES students.

The LADK class of 2019-20 partnered with BOCES to provide scholarships that would bolster trade professions in the area. These scholarships are designed to help students ages 18 or older get the financial assistance they need to pursue or continue careers in trade fields.

$2,500 was split between three students:

Dody Dupre, who is currently seeking a Class A CDL

Michael Mellini, who is currently seeking certification in Welding I, Welding II, Welding III

Yvonne VanDesveer, who is currently seeking a Class A CDL

“These scholarships were 100% funded by our local business community. Many thanks to all those who donated to support individuals who want to live, learn and work in our region,” said Michael Bittel, President & CEO of the ARCC, in a release.

The scholarship money came as the result of the LADK class’ yearly fundraising efforts. In past years, those efforts have gone towards local nonprofit organizations.

The class organized a scholarship committee to review applications for this year’s scholarship. Money is awarded quarterly, with the committee deciding whether to distribute it to one or multiple recipients.

That committee includes Christopher Ristau (The Park Theater); Jason Hunt (Hunt Companies, Inc.); Stacy Smith (Hudson Headwaters Health Network); Megan Bishop (Lehigh Cement); Lisa Baker (Warren Washington Association for Mental Health); Brice Amsden (The VMJR Companies); Kasey Norton (Glens Falls National Bank); Jocelyn Blanchard (Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL); Sean Dion (Mr. Electric of Queensbury); and Lisa Fish (The Sagamore Resort).

“During a period of record unemployment, I am proud to be a part of the LADK Scholarship Committee with an eye on the future of our local community and thankful to all the local businesses and individuals who came together to support our program. Thanks to them, over $26,000 will be available to assist the upcoming generation of our skilled trades workforce,” said Christopher Ristau.

Latest stories