Three arrested in Snapchat fistfight

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Kyle J. “Kato” Tucker, 21, of Saratoga, Carter J. Backus, 19, of Wilton, and Brandon M. Bearor, 19, of Glens Falls for a fight stemming from Snapchat posts. At around 7 p.m. December 23, officers responded to reports that multiple suspects attacked an individual in an East Avenue residence.

Tucker, Backus, and Bearor were each arraigned and charged with first degree Burglary, a class B felony carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. Police released Bearor on his own recognizance but remanded Backus, a parolee, and Tucker to Warren County Correctional Facility.

Police allege that social media activity and Snapchat exchanges precipitated the fight. All three men have records for area thefts and break-ins.