Three arrested in alleged grocery scam, blank credit cards and guns recovered

Police say they recovered this gun during an investigation into fraud (NYSP)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three men are now facing charges for their roles in an alleged grocery scam that involved the Titanic Market. Andrew Watts, 21, of Troy, Nasere Bell, 21, of Troy and Ghamdan Alseidi, 25, of Albany, are all facing multiple charges.

Police say Watts and Bell used stolen identities and credit card information to buy $13,000 worth of groceries using the Hannaford To Go delivery service. They then allegedly sold the groceries to Alseidi, who worked at the Titanic Market. Police said that Alseidi would then sell the groceries at the market even though he knew the goods were stolen.

During a raid at two Troy homes and the Titanic Market police say they found stolen goods, blank credit cards, equipment used to make fraudulent credit cards, body armor, three unregistered handguns, one of which was a “ghost gun,” and approximately $20,000.

State Police say they recovered these blank credit cards during an investigation into fraud. (NYSP)

Charges:

Andrew Watts

Grand Larceny 3 rd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Identity Theft 1 st degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4 th degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Nasere Bell

Grand Larceny 3 rd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Identity Theft 1 st degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4 th degree (felony)

degree (felony) Criminal Possession of a Firearm (felony)

Ghamdan Alseidi

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3 rd degree (felony)

degree (felony) Scheme to Defraud 1 st degree (felony)

degree (felony) Conspiracy 5th degree (misdemeanor)

Nasere Bell and Andrew Watts were arraigned in Brunswick Town Court. Bell was released on his own recognizance. Watts was released to the supervision of Rensselaer County Probation. Ghamdan Alseidi was issued an appearance ticket and released.