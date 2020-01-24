Three arrested in 24 hours for guns and drugs in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police say they’ve made three arrests in the past 24 hours for individuals possessing firearms and controlled substances. In three separate cases, authorities arrested two adults last night and a 16-year-old this morning.

A 16-year-old male from Lansingburgh was arrested at 6 a.m. today. He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm, and felony third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The last arrest comes after authorities found heroin packaged for sale, a loaded handgun, a small amount of marijuana, and over $2000 in cash. Police have not released the minor suspect’s name.

Last night’s first arrest for Rashawn Williams, 30, of Troy would be considered a drug bust. Williams allegedly violated the terms of his parole, and faces a felony charge of third-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He also faces two misdemeanors: seventh-degree possession, and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia.

The second arrest last night, for Joseph J. Coger Jr., 55, of Troy involved charges for drugs and a loaded firearm: seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of a weapon, a felony. Coger also violated parole, authorities say.

Several local, state, and county law enforcement agencies collaborated on these arrests, including Troy’s narcotics unit, a SWAT team, the Rensselaer County sheriff’s department, and the state parole authorities and Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team.