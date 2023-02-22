ROSENDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects following an investigation into a home invasion burglary on Tuesday. Police responded to a 911 call from a residence on Creek Locks Road at around 3:05 a.m.

The caller told police that his house was broken into while he was sleeping, and when he woke up and attempted to confront to suspects, he was attacked. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by members of Mobile Life.

Investigations identified the vehicle the suspects fled in, and police were able to locate it traveling on I-587. The three occupants of the vehicle were identified to be the perpetrators.

Isaiah R. Jackson, 19, of Tennessee, and two 15-year-old males from Troy were taken into custody. Jackson was charged with Burglary, Conspiracy, and Attempted Assault. He was arraigned at the Town of Rosendale Justice Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $3,000 cash, $6,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

The two 15-year-olds were charged with Burglary, Conspiracy, and Attempted Assault and released to each of their parents with tickets to appear at Ulster County Probation at a future date for potential juvenile delinquency proceedings in Ulster County Family Court.