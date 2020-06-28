Three arrested after illegal fireworks found in vehicle

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WTEN) – State police have arrested three people after discovering $900 worth of illegal fireworks during a traffic stop on Interstate 81.

Leon P. Tryon, 29, and Garett R. Lavalley, 25, both of Wolcott, NY have been charged with charged with misdemeanor Unlawfully Dealing with Fireworks and Dangerous Fireworks. A third person has been charged with Possessing a Firework or Dangerous Firework.

The traffic stop took place on the interstate near Kirkwood. All three men were arrested, processed and issued appearance tickets to the town of Kirkwood court on July 15, 2020.

LATEST STORIES