Three Albany residents arrested on drug charges including narcotics

Jessica Burgess, Pedro Vasquez, and John Whichard were arrested by the Albany Sheriff’s Office on multiple drug charges. Photo courtesy of the Albany Sheriff’s Office.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Three people were arrested and charged with multiple drug violations in Albany Tuesday morning. The arrests were made and announced by the Albany Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle was pulled over by Sheriff’s Deputies at 9:57 a.m., June 21, for having a license plate belonging to another vehicle when the Deputies noticed drug paraphernalia on the driver’s side, the Albany Sheriff’s Office said.

Further investigation revealed over 13.5 grams of fentanyl, 20 glassine bags of fentanyl, one bag containing a quantity of cocaine, and various narcotic paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The Albany Sheriff’s Office arrested the following individuals, all from Albany, charging them with the following:

Jessica Burgess, 38, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh degree, criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Pedro Vasquez, 59, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell third degree, one count criminal possession of a controlled substance fourth degree, one count criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh degree, one count criminal use of drug paraphernalia, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and several vehicle and traffic violations.

John Whichard, 23, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh degree.

Burgess and Whichard are set to appear at the Albany City Criminal Court at a later date.

Vasquez was taken to the Albany County Jail for arraignment.