Three accused of having suspected fentanyl-laced marijuana in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) – According to police a search of a residence on Brattle Street, in Brattleboro, turn out several containers that contained marijuana suspected to be laced with fentanyl. Police say the marijuana was sent to a lab for further analysis.

On November 30, the Brattleboro Police Department assisted by the Drug Enforcement Agency and Department of Homeland Security executed a narcotics search warrant of the residence. Police said three people were arrested.

Charges:

Gregory Larose, 50, of Brattleboro – Possession of fentanyl and contempt of court

Lindsi Houle, 38. of Brattleboro – Possesion of fentanyl

Steven Miller, 34, of Brattlebore – Possession of fentanyl and contempt of court

Police say all three were processed and released on an appearance ticket. All will be due to appear in court on January 4, 2022, to answer their charges.