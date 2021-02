ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) — Your 2020 tax return could be impacted by the amount of money you received in stimulus payments. Certified Public Accountant Jamie Block from the New York State Society of CPAs talked about the potential impact with NEWS10's sister station in Rochester.

The CARES Act that passed on March 27, 2020, allowed individuals to receive an advanced payment of a 2020 tax return credit known as the Recovery Rebate Credit. The first advanced payment was $1,200/person and $500/dependent child. The second round of payments occurred earlier this year. These payments were for $600 per person and dependent children.