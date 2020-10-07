Thousands without power as severe thunderstorms sweep the Capital Region

by: Marangeli Lopez

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for several Capital Region counties Wednesday afternoon. Thousands remain without power as the storms have caused several wires to go down in multiple areas.

According to the National Grid outage map more than 70,000 customers are without power as a result of the storm. NEWS10 is tracking the severe weather in the area.

The NEWS10 Strom Tracker weather team has the latest online and on the air.

