ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thousands of people gathered in Albany for the annual Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and awareness event, one of the largest in the country.

All of the funds raised from the event support patient care and breast cancer research at the American Cancer Society.

“With the pandemic and funds being down that research is more important than ever and really that’s how we are going to find a cure,” Elizabeth Hunter, Director of the Capital Region ACS, said. “The research we fund helps find answers and screenings and different things that will help us find a cure.”

Sunday’s event honored Chad O’Hara and his work fundraising with the Albany Broadcasting Corporation as well as his daughter, 16-year-old Carli O’Hara, who founded the Real Kids Wear Pink program at just 11-years-old in honor of her grandmother, a breast cancer survivor.

“It’s just a way for us to say count us in, we’re right here in this fight against breast cancer too,” O’Hara said.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will fight breast cancer in their lifetime with more than 17,000 women diagnosed in New York every year. For the thousands who walked — it’s a reminder of their lives and so many others that have been touched by breast cancer.

“To see that, in our community, over 10,000 people came together to show their support and to show the community and those that are impacted by the cause that they are not alone,” Hunter said.