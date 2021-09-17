Thousands flock to SPAC for Dave Matthews Band

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Race Course made for a booming summer season this year, and local officials are saying the fall will be bigger.

On Friday and Saturday nights’ thousands of people will be flocking to the Dave Matthews Band concert at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Large crowds, outdoor tailgates and live music are officially back at SPAC. After a year and a half of no live concerts people of all ages came to see their favorite band.

“Dave Matthews is back, and thats when we start to feel normal around here,” said Todd Shimkus.

“We are so excited to actually get out. We love sitting in the parking lot, enjoying the people, and of course the music,” said Kate Whittaker.

Some die-hard fans made the trip from near and far. Peter Wait says he almost didn’t make it from Boston after hotels in Saratoga were all booked up.

“We starting looking for hotels back in June. So we lucked out with a late cancelation and thats what brought us here,” said Wait.

“Our sales tax and occupancy numbers are going to be very strong this year. We may be on the same level as we were in 2019. Given where we were a year ago, we will absolutely take that,” said Shimkus.

Todd Shimkus the president of the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce says track season was huge, but fall could see a bigger boost.

“A part of that reason is a concert like the Dave Matthews Band. They are here for the weekend, and bringing people in. You can see the traffic downtown, at the restaurants and the stores already,” said he.

What’s different this year at SPAC is you will need a vaccination card, or a negative COVID-19 test to attend the concert.

Many concertgoers were ready to let go and dance the night away. While business owners say seeing the crowds is music to their ears.