Thousands attend peaceful protests in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)— According to protest organizers, 11,000 people attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Riverfront Park.

The protesters were calling for an end to police brutality and racism.

“For years police have hurt African Americans– unarmed African Americans, and they have died at the hands of police,” said Sheree Adams who was at the Riverfront Protest. “So this is one of many rallies, walks, protests to say that our lives matter. Not saying that all lives don’t matter, but the fact that we have to say it, that we have to plead it to protest that our lives are important that’s why we are here.”

While demonstrating their right to assemble, in the crowd was also Kathleen Wylie. Wylie is a social studies teacher in Schenectady who was making sure people were registered to vote.



“I realized that when I came to the last couple of protests that there were so many kids that weren’t registered to vote,” explained Wylie. “And we just have to make that opportunity available and kids are out of school because of the pandemic so they aren’t getting registered by their teachers or by their colleges. So I really wanted to get out here and make sure they have an opportunity to have their voice heard.”

Troy Police on 3rd street handed out pizza to hungry protesters.

The crowd eventually walked from the park to the Troy Green Island Bridge. They stopped to take a knee before turning around and heading back to Riverfront Park.

“We want our voices heard and we want to do it peacefully and hopefully it will make a difference,” explained Adams.

While the protests remained peaceful, Troy Police sent out a statement saying that a suspicious group of people—some armed handguns, were called in for questioning to see if the guns are legally possessed.