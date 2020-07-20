Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation’s Drive-thru BBQ set for August 11

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (TRF), an equine retirement facility accredited by the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA), will host a unique Drive-thru BBQ on August 11 at the Saratoga Winery.

The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) and its horsemen are committed supporters of the TAA, which accredits, inspects, and awards grants to approved aftercare organizations to retrain, retire, and rehome thoroughbreds using industry-wide funding.

In order to comply with social distancing guidelines, the annual TRF BBQ at the Barn has been reimagined as a drive-thru experience at Saratoga Winery which will feature a drive around the grounds complete with miniature ponies, racing celebrities, and a special appearance by Joey, the TRF Herd Ambassador, who will be returning to Saratoga from the TRF Second Chances Program at Wallkill to see all his friends from last summer.

“In this summer unlike any other, the TRF is committed to keeping our mission and our horses in the minds of the racing community across New York, and across the country”, said Kim Weir, of the TRF. “With this creative and light-hearted approach to our summer BBQ we’re hoping to expand awareness of our work within the Saratoga and Capital Region community, while also giving fans and horsemen unable to travel to the Spa this summer an opportunity to join us – at least in spirit, with their support.”

Friends of the TRF Herd across the country can participate in spirit by purchasing a bale of hay ($5) or a bag of grain ($15) for the horses, by making a gift of sponsorship (starting at $100), or purchasing raffle tickets for an online raffle.Working in partnership with The Saratoga Winery and the Barnsider BBQ of Lake George the $30 single meal (carry-out) will include pulled pork, BBQ bone-in chicken with mashed potatoes and corn on the cob. Other items on the menu include the TRF Signature Cocktail featuring Pick Six Strawberry Jam Vodka along with your choice of apple, blueberry, strawberry or rhubarb pie from Mourningkill Bake Shop.

For a full list of menu items and other TRF merchandise, please visit https://www.trfinc.org/event/bbq-at-the-barn-2020/.

All orders must be placed by 12 p.m. on Friday, August 7 (pre-ordered, carry-out only). Sponsorships are welcome.

To retire a horse to the TRF, horse owners are asked to visit the TRF website at http://www.trfinc.org and review the retirement process and apply online. Each application is reviewed by the TRF’s national herd manager, in consultation with the Herd Committee of the TRF Board of Directors, who then review each application and approve, place or waitlist each horse that meets retirement criteria.

For more information about the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation, or to sponsor a horse at Wallkill or at one of the 500+ retired racehorses in the TRF Herd, please visit https://www.trfinc.org/you-can-help.

LATEST STORIES