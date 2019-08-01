Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation hosts event for community to meet rescue horses

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation (TRF) is hosting four public Open Barns at the TRF Saratoga Summer Farm at Bloomfield Farm so the community can meet rescue horses.

The event is free, family-friendly, handicapped accessible and open to the public. Donations are welcome and merchandise will be on sale.

The goal of the free event is to introduce racing fans and the Saratoga community to the importance of Thoroughbred aftercare and to the role of the TRF in providing lifelong sanctuary to the horses no longer able to compete on the racetrack.

The next dates for the Open Barns are August 12 and August 26th (5:00 – 8:00pm). For more information, visit the website.