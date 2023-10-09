TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday kicked off our annual Coats for Kids drive. NEWS10 ABC and FOX23 along with your Capital Region Honda dealers and the National Cleaners Association are partnering to collect coats for local children in need.
Helping a Capital Region kid stay warm during the winter months is as easy as taking a gently used coat and bringing it to a local dry cleaner. You simply drop it off the bin, and the staff at the dry cleaner will take care of the rest. If you don’t have a used coat to donate, you can buy a brand-new coat and drop it off at a participating Honda dealership.
“It just makes you feel good,” said Wendy Harrington, an Averill Park resident who dropped off two children’s coats Monday morning at Rainbow Cleaners in Troy, “we need to take care of these kids. They may not have a warm coat.”
Allen Patanian, owner of Rainbow Cleaners, is one of dozens of dry cleaner owners all over the NEWS10 viewing area who will be collecting coats over the next several weeks.
“We’ve been doing this for about 30 years now, and the results are tremendous,” Patanian said.
The drive runs through November 5.
Dry Cleaner Locations (gently-used coats):
Albany County
- Albany Laundromat & Dry Cleaners – 818 Central Ave – Albany (518) 459-7226
- Best Cleaners – 246 Delaware Ave. – Delmar (518) 439-2367
- Best Cleaners – 500 Troy-Schenectady Rd – Latham – (518) 785-8422
- Best Cleaners – 469 Albany Shaker Rd – Loudonville – (518) 459-7440
- Colonial Cleaners – 177 N. Allen Street – Albany – (518) 482-7647
- Quality Cleaners of Albany – 1704 Western Ave. – Albany (518) 456-4046
- Lapels Dry Cleaning – 694 Loudon Rd – Latham – (518) 608-0006
Saratoga County
- Clifton Cleaners – 1536 Crescent Road – Clifton Park – (518) 631-3059
- Cudney’s Cleaners – 654 Route 9 – Gansevoort – (518) 584-8666
- Cudney’s Cleaners – 160 S. Broadway – Saratoga Springs – (518) 584-8460
- Cudney’s Cleaners – 5 Aletta Street – Saratoga Springs – (518) 584-9427
- Cudney’s Cleaners – 3 Hampstead Pl. Ste 101 – Saratoga Springs – (518) 871-1081
- Feigenbaum Cleaners – 3039 Rte 50 – Suite 7 – Saratoga Springs – (518) 581-0327
- Han’s Laundromat & Dry Cleaners – 4 Fire Road – Rte 146 – Clifton Park – (518) 371-7725
- Saratoga Cleaners – 228 Washington St – Saratoga Springs – (518) 587-3047
- Spa Cleaners – 88-92 Milton Avenue – Ballston Spa – (518) 885-1845
- Spa Garment Care – 56 Marion Avenue – Saratoga Springs – (518) 935-0525
- Sun Cleaners – 1028 Rte 146 – Clifton Park – (518) 371-8333
- Superior Cleaners – 19 Clifton Country Road – Clifton Park – (518) 383-4500
Schenectady County
- Best Cleaners – 809 State Street – Schenectady – (518) 458-2378
- Best Cleaners – 26 Saratoga Rd – Scotia – (518) 399-7809
- Cunningham’s Laundromat – 123 Saratoga Rd (Socha Plaza) – Scotia – (518) 952-7089
- Hartz Family Cleaners – 1714 Union St – Schenectady – (518) 374-6647
- Silvestri Dry Cleaners – 145 Vly Road – Schenectady – (518) 456-2800
- Super Service Dry Cleaners – 3770 Carmen Road – Schenectady – (518) 357-0812
Rensselaer County
- Commodore Cleaners – 337 Fifth Avenue – Troy – (518) 235-1010
- Crown Cleaners – 627 Columbia Turnpike – East Greenbush – (518) 477-4607
- Rainbow Cleaners – 10 Ford Avenue – Troy – (518) 274-0981
- Sand Lake Dry Cleaning – 3694 State Route 43 – West Sand Lake – (518) 674-8658
Warren County
- Aroxy Cleaners – 797 Upper Glen Street – Queensbury – (518) 792-6943
- Feigenbaum Cleaners – 89-1/2 Bay Street – Glens Falls – (518) 792-1723
- Feigenbaum Cleaners – 118 Quaker Rd – Quaker Plaza – Queensbury – (518) 793-2799
- Warrensburg Dry Cleaners – 11 Richards Avenue – Warrensburg – (518) 623-3101
Columbia County
- Em Kay Dry Cleaners – 1048 Kinderhook St. – Valatie – (518) 758-6395
Fulton County
- New Process Cleaners – 115 N Market St – Johnstown – (518) 762-7217
Montgomery County
- New Process Cleaners & Laundromat – 27 Division Street – Amsterdam – (518) 843-2270
Schoharie County
- Laundry Basket – 131 Granite Dr – Cobleskill – (518) 234-7825
Honda Dealer Locations (new coats):
- Lia Honda – 1258 Central Ave – Albany – (518) 438-4555
- Keeler Honda – 1111 Troy Schenectady Rd – Latham – (518) 785-7823
- Rensselaer Honda – 770 Hoosick Rd – Troy – (518) 279-1171
- Mohawk Honda – 175 Freemans Bridge Rd # Ro – Scotia – (518) 370-4911
- Saratoga Honda – 3402 Route 9 – Saratoga Springs – (518) 687-6656
- D’Ella Honda of Glens Falls – 313 Quaker Rd – Queensbury – (888) 474-6632
- Bedard Bros. Honda – 391 S State Rd – Cheshire, MA – (413) 743-0014
- Coggins Honda of Bennington – 699 N Bennington Rd – Bennington, VT – (802) 442-3321