TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday kicked off our annual Coats for Kids drive. NEWS10 ABC and FOX23 along with your Capital Region Honda dealers and the National Cleaners Association are partnering to collect coats for local children in need.

Helping a Capital Region kid stay warm during the winter months is as easy as taking a gently used coat and bringing it to a local dry cleaner. You simply drop it off the bin, and the staff at the dry cleaner will take care of the rest. If you don’t have a used coat to donate, you can buy a brand-new coat and drop it off at a participating Honda dealership.

“It just makes you feel good,” said Wendy Harrington, an Averill Park resident who dropped off two children’s coats Monday morning at Rainbow Cleaners in Troy, “we need to take care of these kids. They may not have a warm coat.”

Allen Patanian, owner of Rainbow Cleaners, is one of dozens of dry cleaner owners all over the NEWS10 viewing area who will be collecting coats over the next several weeks.

“We’ve been doing this for about 30 years now, and the results are tremendous,” Patanian said.

The drive runs through November 5.

Dry Cleaner Locations (gently-used coats):

Albany County

Albany Laundromat & Dry Cleaners – 818 Central Ave – Albany (518) 459-7226

Best Cleaners – 246 Delaware Ave. – Delmar (518) 439-2367

Best Cleaners – 500 Troy-Schenectady Rd – Latham – (518) 785-8422

Best Cleaners – 469 Albany Shaker Rd – Loudonville – (518) 459-7440

Colonial Cleaners – 177 N. Allen Street – Albany – (518) 482-7647

Quality Cleaners of Albany – 1704 Western Ave. – Albany (518) 456-4046

Lapels Dry Cleaning – 694 Loudon Rd – Latham – (518) 608-0006

Saratoga County

Clifton Cleaners – 1536 Crescent Road – Clifton Park – (518) 631-3059

Cudney’s Cleaners – 654 Route 9 – Gansevoort – (518) 584-8666

Cudney’s Cleaners – 160 S. Broadway – Saratoga Springs – (518) 584-8460

Cudney’s Cleaners – 5 Aletta Street – Saratoga Springs – (518) 584-9427

Cudney’s Cleaners – 3 Hampstead Pl. Ste 101 – Saratoga Springs – (518) 871-1081

Feigenbaum Cleaners – 3039 Rte 50 – Suite 7 – Saratoga Springs – (518) 581-0327

Han’s Laundromat & Dry Cleaners – 4 Fire Road – Rte 146 – Clifton Park – (518) 371-7725

Saratoga Cleaners – 228 Washington St – Saratoga Springs – (518) 587-3047

Spa Cleaners – 88-92 Milton Avenue – Ballston Spa – (518) 885-1845

Spa Garment Care – 56 Marion Avenue – Saratoga Springs – (518) 935-0525

Sun Cleaners – 1028 Rte 146 – Clifton Park – (518) 371-8333

Superior Cleaners – 19 Clifton Country Road – Clifton Park – (518) 383-4500

Schenectady County

Best Cleaners – 809 State Street – Schenectady – (518) 458-2378

Best Cleaners – 26 Saratoga Rd – Scotia – (518) 399-7809

Cunningham’s Laundromat – 123 Saratoga Rd (Socha Plaza) – Scotia – (518) 952-7089

Hartz Family Cleaners – 1714 Union St – Schenectady – (518) 374-6647

Silvestri Dry Cleaners – 145 Vly Road – Schenectady – (518) 456-2800

Super Service Dry Cleaners – 3770 Carmen Road – Schenectady – (518) 357-0812

Rensselaer County

Commodore Cleaners – 337 Fifth Avenue – Troy – (518) 235-1010

Crown Cleaners – 627 Columbia Turnpike – East Greenbush – (518) 477-4607

Rainbow Cleaners – 10 Ford Avenue – Troy – (518) 274-0981

Sand Lake Dry Cleaning – 3694 State Route 43 – West Sand Lake – (518) 674-8658

Warren County

Aroxy Cleaners – 797 Upper Glen Street – Queensbury – (518) 792-6943

Feigenbaum Cleaners – 89-1/2 Bay Street – Glens Falls – (518) 792-1723

Feigenbaum Cleaners – 118 Quaker Rd – Quaker Plaza – Queensbury – (518) 793-2799

Warrensburg Dry Cleaners – 11 Richards Avenue – Warrensburg – (518) 623-3101

Columbia County

Em Kay Dry Cleaners – 1048 Kinderhook St. – Valatie – (518) 758-6395

Fulton County

New Process Cleaners – 115 N Market St – Johnstown – (518) 762-7217

Montgomery County

New Process Cleaners & Laundromat – 27 Division Street – Amsterdam – (518) 843-2270

Schoharie County

Laundry Basket – 131 Granite Dr – Cobleskill – (518) 234-7825

Honda Dealer Locations (new coats):