This Thanksgiving, The Great Escape is offering to handle the cooking

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Want a Thanksgiving dinner, but aren’t able to do all the cooking? There are plenty of options out there for takeout this holiday season; some of which might not be what you expect.

Six Flags Great Escape Lodge is throwing their hat into the turkey-and-stuffing ring this year. The theme park’s year-round indoor lodge is offering a full takeout Thanksgiving dinner this year. Meals are prepared to fill up to eight people.

Orders are being accepted today. The menu includes a choice of turkey or pork loin; a choice of two sides, including mashed potatoes, stuffing, roasted red potatoes, garlic green beans, maple glazed sweet potatoes or baked ziti; and one pie, including pumpkin, apple or pecan.

All food is prepared by the lodge’s in-house kitchen team, at a cost of $179.99 for a family meal. Anyone who wants to be able to say they celebrated the holiday with help from Six Flags this year can call (518) 824-6000.

The lodge runs indoor attractions throughout the winter. In December, the lodge offers holiday meet-and-greets including visits with Mrs. Claus and elves.