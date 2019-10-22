This phone case looks and reacts like human skin

by: CNN

(CNN) – Say goodbye to ordinary phone covers.

This new phone cover is ticklish and you can even pinch it like human skin.

Your phone can also display emojis that correspond to how you touch it like a laughing emoji if you tickle it.

The artificial skin was created using silicone and sensors to give it that real-life look and feel.

The technology, called skin-on interfaces, is a project designed by researchers at the University of Bristol in England.

They partnered with Telecomm Paristech and the Sorbonne University in Paris.

It is only a project at this stage and doesn’t appear to be for sale.

