GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At Green Island Union Free School District, it’s any kid’s dream. Every book read gets a student closer to free pizza.

This March, the school district is celebrating National Reading Month with the launch of Green Island Reads. In the program, students K-6 select teacher-approved books and get reading, proving their progress by discussing the plot, writing summaries, and other methods.

Students will win a coupon for every third, sixth and ninth book they read. Those coupons are good for one personal pan pizza each from Spindle City Pizza in Cohoes. Students will also be given punch cards as a way to track progress, getting a punch for each goal. Once a card is filled out with 10 punches, they’ll earn a $5 gift certificate and a new punch card.

“Starting Green Island Reads shows a long-term commitment to building district-wide enjoyment of reading and encouraging Heatly students to become lifelong readers,” said special education teacher and children’s book author Pete Mason. “Working with a local pizza shop provides incentive for these students and we are excited to kick this program off with Spindle City’s support.”

Kids will get their coupons during Farewell Fridays at Green Island UFSD. Coupons can be used at Spindle City Pizza in person, or via phone orders made to (518) 957-4992. Delivery app services such as GrubHub and DoorDash will not honor the coupons.

“I am excited to be a part of this and I think this could be a great program for the students for a myriad of reasons,” said Spindle City Pizza owner Ryan Hotaling. “We have already purchased the personal pans to make the pizzas.”