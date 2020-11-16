‘This is not an Upstate or Downstate issue’: Gov. Cuomo updates New Yorkers on COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo gave an update on where New York stands in its fight against coronavirus.

“COVID-19 is spreading in New York, and the increased number of cases is taking place throughout the state. This is not an Upstate or downstate issue—all New Yorkers, regardless of where they live, have cause for concern,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re going to get through this pandemic, but only if we do it together and stay New York Tough.”

The governor said the state is continuing to use a comprehensive micro-cluster strategy and is increase testing capacity. Additionally, he stressed the importance of social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands.

Cuomo said that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s microcluster strategy is 4.19%, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.50%. Within the focus areas, 22,117 test results were reported on Sunday, with 927 of those tests being positive.

In the remainder of the state, excluding the focus areas, 102,448 test results were reported, with 2,563 of those being positive.

Monday’s data:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,968 (+123)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 265
  • Hospital Counties – 50
  • Number ICU – 391 (+13)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 158 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 81,908 (+120)
  • Deaths – 25
  • Total Deaths – 26,159

Full results for tests reported Sunday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks are below:

FOCUS ZONE10/25- 10/31 % Positive11/1- 11/7 % PositiveCurrent 7-day rolling averageDay Prior (11/14) % PositiveYesterday (11/15) % Positive
Brooklyn orange-zone focus area % positive4.78%3.33%3.62%3.18%3.50%
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive2.65%2.96%3.46%3.23%3.88%
Rockland yellow-zone focus area % positive4.08%2.96%2.25%3.21%2.93%
Orange yellow-zone focus area % positive2.37%1.96%2.73%2.34%0.00%
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive6.00%4.13%3.15%3.07%3.47%
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive5.52%6.45%4.33%5.14%1.57%
Westchester orange-zone focus area % positive6.20%7.46%9.01%4.05%3.95%
Erie yellow-zone focus area % positive2.86%5.35%7.26%6.62%6.36%
Monroe yellow-zone focus area % positive2.22%4.06%5.30%4.68%4.77%
Onondaga yellow-zone focus area % positive2.83%4.68%6.53%5.40%5.84%
Staten Island yellow-zone focus area % positive2.58%3.00%4.24%3.49%3.23%
Tioga yellow-zone focus area % positive5.83%10.03%10.12%7.32%6.25%
All focus area statewide % positive3.04%3.83%4.74%4.05%4.19%
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included1.54%1.95%2.86%2.74%2.80%
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included1.34%1.81%2.48%2.45%2.50%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONFRIDAYSATURDAYSUNDAY
Capital Region2.0%2.0%2.3%
Central New York3.9%4.6%3.9%
Finger Lakes3.8%4.3%4.3%
Long Island3.3%2.7%3.5%
Mid-Hudson3.9%3.6%3.0%
Mohawk Valley4.6%2.0%1.7%
New York City2.5%2.2%2.3%
North Country2.5%1.8%1.8%
Southern Tier1.1%2.4%1.4%
Western New York4.6%5.6%5.2%

