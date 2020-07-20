This Day in History: The Seneca Falls Convention of July 20, 1848

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10/AP) — In 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention was held on July 19 and 20 in the Finger Lakes region. The women’s rights convention brought together a group of brave women who were motivated to achieve women’s suffrage.
At the convention, 100 women and men signed the Declaration of Sentiments, modeled after the 1776 Declaration of Independence, stating that women deserve equal rights.
The Seneca Falls Convention left an enduring legacy on the women’s movements for generations, throughout the 20th century and today. At the time, the Convention drew intense criticism.
Women won the right to vote in New York in 1917, three years before the 19th Amendment was ratified.
This post was brought to you with help from the New York State Museum.
