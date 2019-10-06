Third sexual abuse lawsuit filed against former Albany Bishop Howard Hubbard

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former Albany Bishop Howard Hubbard has been accused of sexual abuse in a third civil complaint.

The latest complaint accuses the former leader of the Albany diocese and another priest, identified as Joseph Mato, of abusing a teenage boy between 1976 and 1978, according to The Times Union. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in state Supreme Court in Albany.

Hubbard previously denied claims of sexual abuse.

Previously, two other complaints filed allege that Hubbard and two other priests sexually assaulted a girl in a Schenectady church in the late 1970s. The other priests named in the complaint are Father Albert DelVecchio and Father Francis Melfe who were both priests at the now-closed Immaculate Conception.