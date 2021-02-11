Third round of annual ‘Buffer in a Bag’ program available to qualified NYS landowners

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Free seedlings will be available once again for streamside plantings across the State. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Wednesday that the application period for the Trees for Tribs’ Buffer in a Bag Program is now open.

This program allows qualifying private and public landowners to apply for a free bag of 25 tree and shrub seedling for planting near streams, river or lakes.

According to the DEC, goals of the program include stabilizing the banks of stream, river and lakes, protecting water quality and improving wildlife habitat.

“The goal of the Buffer in a Bag program is to increase forested riparian buffers across the state by encouraging landowners to undertake small-scale plantings,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Streamside plantings help decrease erosion, slow floodwaters, and protect fish and wildlife habitat. Every landowner participating in this program is bolstering DEC’s efforts and our partners’ work to protect water quality and safeguard our communities from flooding.”

Qualifying landowners must have property in New York State with at least 50 feet that borders a stream, river or lake. They must provide photos or a map of the planting location to the DEC. Applicants are eligible for one bag of 25 seedlings and recipients are chosen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, previous recipients are also encouraged to reapply to continue building their riparian buffer.

The DEC stated that they will be giving out a total of 500 bags statewide for the third round of the program.

Seedlings for the “Buffer in a Bag” program are provided by DEC’s Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery. The Trees for Tribs program is supported by the New York State Environmental Protection Fund.