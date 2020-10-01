Third COVID case found at Queensbury Walmart

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A third case of COVID-19 at the Queensbury Walmart has been reported to the Warren County Health Department. The Walmart store is located on Route 9.
Warren County Health Services was advised Thursday that a resident of another county who works at the store tested positive for COVID-19. This person last worked between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept. 26, 27 and 28.
Anyone who was in this store during this time period should closely self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, headache and loss of sense of taste or smell.
Anyone who develops symptoms, or who has questions about possible exposure at the store during these days, should call their medical provider, their home county public health department if they are not a Warren County resident, or Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said Walmart management is working closely with Health Services staff to identify those who should be quarantined.
This case is separate from those of two individuals who worked in the store between Sept. 17 and Sept. 25 and tested positive for the coronavirus.
