Third coronavirus testing day announced for Rensselaer County students

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer county has announced a third day dedicated to testing college students for COVID-19. The free, student only, testing will take place on Friday, August 28 at the county-run site in the parking lot of the Van Rensselaer Manor. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
The county has had two days of student-only testing so far this month, the events on August 14 and August 21, both saw a high turnout.
“We recognize that parents and students are facing some added hurdles returning to school for the fall, including COVID-19 tests. Rensselaer County is working to provide opportunities for testing for students to help out during this challenging time.”Steve McLaughlin
Rensselaer County Executive
In order to be tested, students must demonstrate proof of residency, valid six months, at the site. Students who want to be tested on August 28 must also make an appointment beforehand.
