Third coronavirus death reported in Rensselaer County

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say that a third person has died due to complications from COVID-19 in the county. They say it was a 70-year-old East Greenbush man who had preexisting conditions.

“We are very saddened to learn about the death of another resident who succumbed to this very serious illness,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin. “We extend our sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of this residents.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 88 accumulative confirmed cases in the county since testing began. Of those 88 cases, 30 people have been cleared of the virus. 14 people are being treated at the hospital.

