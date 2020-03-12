Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Saratoga County

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County officials announced a third confirmed case of coronavirus in the county Thursday morning.

According to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health, an adult Clifton Park resident has tested positive. Officials have not confirmed any information about the individual’s occupation or other surrounding circumstances, but say the Department of Public Health is continuing to investigate the case, including the point of origin and any other people with whom the individual may have come into contact.

Previously, two Saratoga County residents tested positive for Coronavirus in Saratoga County on March 7. One of whom was a pharmacist at the CVS on Route 9 in Gansevoort, and both of whom visited the Vent Fitness gym in Clifton Park on March 5th.

Officials say the Department of Health is working with both the gym and the CVS to properly clean the facilities and notify those who many have come into contact with the individuals.