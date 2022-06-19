ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds came out for the third annual Dad Fest Car Show in Albany’s Washington Park on Sunday. The festival showcased all things cars made between 1900-2022.

Whether you wanted to see classic or foreign cars, or even cars modeled after movies, there was something for everyone.

“A lot of people are now bringing their late model cars,” William Schroeder, Event Promoter, said. “By that I mean the new Camaro, Challengers, Corvettes and Mustangs. You will find some of the cars are in the thirties, most of those have been modified.”

Some people customized their cars after their favorite shows. John Lord, from South Glens Falls, gave News10 a closer look at his “The Walking Dead” themed Jeep made by hand over the course of two years.

“When COVID hit, I had nothing to do so I practiced with the air brush,” Lord said. “That took me about two weeks, to do the lights, I do not have a garage, I do it in my driveway.”

Schroeder said families come from all over the Capital Region to be part of the car show. Only in its third year, he said it’s grown exponentially since the first show in 2018.

“We are fine tuning it at this point,” Schroeder said. “I think that is why a lot of people come here. It is just a warm, friendly environment.”

Dad Fest: bringing families together for the perfect Father’s Day outing.