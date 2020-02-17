Think you can game? The College of Saint Rose is recruiting for its Esports team

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS)—Esports is becoming big in the Capital Region. The College of Saint Rose kicked off their varsity program back in August of 2019 and so far they remain undefeated after four matches.
On Monday 20 high school recruits came out to the college’s esports arena to try their hand at a League of Legends tournament, with the chance to win a $5,000 scholarship. Kids also got to tour the school, see into classrooms and meet members of the team.
Dan Marino, The Golden Knights head coach, says they want everyone to come here and play video games but they need to be the right fit for each student, academically, financially, and geographically. He says, they are looking for players with a high level of talent and most importantly, coachability.
