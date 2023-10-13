GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, October events and Halloween fun are joined by Oktoberfest celebrations and outdoor flea markets. It’s cold outside, but not too cold to get out into the Adirondacks. Here’s what’s happening from Glens Falls north into the Adirondacks on the weekend of Oct. 13 to 15.
Fort Ann
- BooTown Halloween Haunt
- Every Saturday and Sunday in October
- Haunted cemetery of scares and creepy clowns, with an interactive zombie hunt
- BooTown, 11225 Route 149
- $20 per person
- Upstate Misfits Comedy Showcase
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 p.m.
- Comedy night featuring Sam Holder, Mike Bernat, Kay Goutos, Shawn Barnes, J. Connolly, Will Johnson, and Gene Cenate
- The Trap, 5 Buttermilk Falls Road, Fort Ann
- $10 admission
Fort Edward
- Locktoberfest
- Saturday, Oct. 14, noon – 5 p.m.
- Kids activities, live music, food trucks, beer tent, local farms
- Canal Street Marketplace, 63 Canal St., Fort Edward
- Spooktacular Book Sale
- Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 14-15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Weekend-long book sale featuring books dating back over 40 years
- Fort Edward Free Library, 23 East St., Fort Edward
Glens Falls
- Second Saturday Flea at the Shirt Factory
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monthly flea market
- The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St.
- Apple vs. Pumpkin Fall Throwdown
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Vendors selling apple- and pumpkin-centric food and drink; vote for your favorite and enter a carved pumpkin in a contest
- The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St.
- Park Theater: Aztec Two-Step 2.0
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 – 10:45 p.m.
- New England Music Hall of Fame members Aztec Two-Step bring three-part harmony to Glens Falls
- The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls
- $35 general admission
Granville
- Jeep Jam on the Farm
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Jeeps, vendors, music and food benefitting Haynes House of Hope
- Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road
- $5 general admission, $25 Jeep registration
Hudson Falls
- Strand Theatre: Elvis Weekend w/ Stars On Fire
- Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14, 7:30 p.m.
- A tribute to Elvis Presley starring Dwight Icenhower, Taylor Rodriguez, and Dan Barrella, backed by the band American Thrillogy
- Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
- $35 general admission
Lake George
- Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m.
- Polka music, beer garden, festive food, cornhole and more
- Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George
- $10 admission
- Lake George Dinner Theater: “Marriage Is Murder”
- Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14, 6 p.m.
- Dinner theater Following a divorced pair of murder mystery writers who must collaborate again
- Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Route 9/Canada St.
- Lake George Holiday Inn Harvest Bar
- Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14, 5-9 p.m.
- Autumn-themed bar at The Holiday Inn
- Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Ropute 9/Canada St.
Queensbury
- Adirondack Winery Drink Pink weekends
- Monthlong
- Special events and pink drinks in support of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks
- Adirondack Winery, 395 Big Bay Road
- Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Escape
- Friday, Oct. 13, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 14, noon – 9 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 15, noon – 8 p.m.
- Halloween-themed fun at The Great Escape, including scare actors, a maze, trick-or-treating for kids, and more
- The Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s
- Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Walk benefitting Alzheimer’s research
- SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road
- Register online
- West Mountain Fall Festival
- Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 14-15, noon – 5 p.m.
- Wagon rides, chairlifts, mountaintop yoga, mountain biking, obstacle course, vendors, food, music
- West Mountain, 59 West Mountain Road
- Free admission, bring cash
Stony Creek
- 1,000 Acres Ranch Fall Festival Weekend
- Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 14-15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Apple cider, donuts, petting zoo, nature views
- 1,000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road
- Free admission, $10 pony rides, $5 wagon rides
- Jack & Jill Pool Tournament
- Saturdays, Oct. 14, noon registration, 1 p.m. tournament start time
- Weekly pool tournament
- 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road
- $10 admission