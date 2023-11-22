ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s officially the start of the holiday season! From holiday events to Small Business Saturday to the opening day of two local ski resorts, there are quite a few things happening on November 24, 25, and 26.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
Friday, November 24
- Black Friday
- Opening day of Jiminy Peak, Hancock, Massachusetts, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Winter Realms opening night, Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Winter Realms website.
- Yippee Ki Yay – the “Die Hard” parody, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Santa’s Magical Express opening night, Yankee Trails headquarters in Rensselaer, starting at 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Santa’s Magical Express website.
- Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, Menands at 3:45 p.m., Mechanicville at 5:45 p.m., and Saratoga Springs at 7:20 p.m.
- Opening night of Drive-Thru Holiday Lighted Nights, Washington County Fairgrounds, starts at 4:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the fairgrounds website.
- City of Amsterdam tree lighting, Mohawk Valley Overlook Bridge, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- North Country Festival of Trees, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.
Saturday, November 25
- Small Business Saturday around the Capital Region
- Opening day of Gore Mountain, North Creek, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Yippee Ki Yay – the “Die Hard” parody, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Run Off That Turkey Trot 5K and 2-Mile Walk, Altamont Village Hall. 9 a.m. You can register on the Zippy Reg website.
- Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, Fort Edward at 1:05 p.m.
- A Charlie Brown Christmas, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Pretty Much the Best Comedy Show – Katie Boyle, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 8 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- City of Cohoes tree lighting ceremony, Silliman Park, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Stephentown Lighted Parade and Tree Lighting, Veterans Park, 5:30 p.m.
- Watervliet Holiday Tree Lighting, Veteran’s Memorial Park, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- North Country Festival of Trees, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Groovin’ – Classic Rock Legends Live, The Egg in Albany, 7:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers, Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, 7 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Seat Geek website.
Sunday, November 26
- Seth Meyers, The Egg in Albany, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
- Yippee Ki Yay – the “Die Hard” parody, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
- Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
- Holiday Stroll, Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- North Country Festival of Trees, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Siena Saints Men’s Basketball vs. Albany Great Danes Men’s Basketball, MVP Arena in Albany, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.