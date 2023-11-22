ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s officially the start of the holiday season! From holiday events to Small Business Saturday to the opening day of two local ski resorts, there are quite a few things happening on November 24, 25, and 26.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, November 24

Saturday, November 25

Sunday, November 26

  • Seth Meyers, The Egg in Albany, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on The Egg website.
  • Yippee Ki Yay – the “Die Hard” parody, Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, 1:30 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Proctors website.
  • Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, 2 p.m. You can buy tickets on theREP website.
  • Holiday Stroll, Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • North Country Festival of Trees, The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Siena Saints Men’s Basketball vs. Albany Great Danes Men’s Basketball, MVP Arena in Albany, 5 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Ticketmaster website.