ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The weekend is almost here! From hikes to concerts to celebrations, there are several things happening on January 6, 7 and 8.
Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.
January 6
- Quick Response Holiday Lights Display
- The last night of the display for the season
- Quick Response, 2077 Route 9 in Round Lake
- 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Moonlight Hike
- Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park
- 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Register on the Wilton Wildlife Preserve website
- E1 Kickin’ It Off Country 2023
- Cohoes Music Hall
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website
January 7
- Twelfth Night Celebration
- Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Three Kings Day Celebration
- Capital District Latinos, 160 Central Avenue in Albany
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Snowshoe Hike
- Up Yonda Farm, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
- 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Oh Tannen BaumFire
- June Farms, 275 Parker Road in West Sand Lake
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Buy tickets on the Eventbrite website
- Deaf Leopard: The Ultimate Def Leppard Experience
- Cohoes Music Hall
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Buy tickets on the Cohoes Music Hall website
January 8
- Oh Tannen BaumFire
- June Farms, 275 Parker Road in West Sand Lake
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Buy tickets on the Eventbrite website