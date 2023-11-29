ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local nonprofit received a donation as it increases efforts to help children in need during the holidays. Things of My Very Own accepted $3,000 from Dunkin’ on Wednesday.

The organization provides crisis intervention services to children who have been abused or neglected. The founder said more children are impacted by abuse during the holidays compared to other times of the year. Dunkin’s donation will help them meet the increased need.

“We are a referral-based organization, so within four hours of contact, we can provide, and if necessary, delivery everything children need to start over,” CEO and Founder Rayn Boncie said. “And that starts with clothing, a mattress, a bed, personal hygiene products, school supplies, toys, and emergency food if necessary.”

If you would like to help, the best way to do so is to make a donation on the organization’s website.