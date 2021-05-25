They’re going to Disney World: Glens Falls athletes chosen for Special Olympics USA Games

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Liza Ambrosini and Ben Purick didn’t know why their parents were taking them downtown to City Hall on Tuesday morning.

As it turned out, the reason was some exciting news for them both, and for others around the state.

Ambrosini, of Queensbury, and Purick, of Glens Falls, are among 121 Special Olympics athletes and coaches who have been chosen to take part in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, to be held June 5-12, 2022 at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Ambrosini is a tennis player, who has been playing in Special Olympics New York for 8 years, and played at the last USA Games in 2018.

Purick is a first-timer to the USA Games, but has been playing golf in the state games for 19 years.

Both athletes have also played together, but neither in either of their main sports. Instead, they’ve been ski teammates, a sport which they each have a parent coaching.

The two are joined by four other athletes who got visits from Special Olympics staff on Tuesday.

Anthony Lawless, of Clifton Park, was visited in Latham, and Izzy Brinkerhoff, of Clifton Park, in Ballston Spa.

Mention was also made on Tuesday of hopes to bring the New York Special Olympics Fall Games back to Glens Falls this year. That return, after a 5-year absence, was announced in February 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic dashed those plans.