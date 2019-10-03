TheREP unveils construction at new home

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Come July 2020, the Capital Repertory Theatre will open its doors to a new home on 251 North Pearl Street.

In the press conference Thursday morning, board directors, city officials and supporters unveiled the construction work underway and announced the goal of the public campaign to complete the $13.5 million campaign project – an additional $650,000 in funding.

The new space will feature a 300-seat mainstage, as well as a 70-seat black box theatre, a dozen restrooms, a full-time cafe and more.

It’s scheduled to open in July 2020 with a production of the musical ‘Sister Act.’