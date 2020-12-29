There is still time to sign up for NY State of Health plans

FILE – This file image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website for HealthCare.gov. As COVID-19 spreads uncontrolled in many places, a coalition of states, health care groups and activists is striving to drum up “Obamacare” sign-ups among a growing number of Americans uninsured in perilous times. (U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials in New York are reminding residents that there is still time to sign up for healthcare through the New York State of Health Portal. This is for coverage beginning Jan 1, 2021.

People have until Dec. 31 to sign up for healthcare for it to start at the beginning of 2021.

Enrollment is open for all NY State of Health programs:

Medicaid

The Essential Plan

Child Health Plus

Qualified Health Plans

Most consumers who enroll through NY State of Health are eligible for financial assistance to lower the cost of their coverage.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, consumers already enrolled in Medicaid, Child Health Plus, or the Essential Plan will have their coverage continued automatically and do not need to renew at this time.

People can apply for coverage through www.nystateofhealth.ny.gov by phone at 1-855-355-5777 and by connecting with a free enrollment assistor.