The Wallflowers concert moved to rain location

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Rain is not stopping The Wallflowers from rocking the Capital Region.

The rock band will be headlining tonight’s installment of the New York State Capital Concert Series. Due to rain, it will be moved from the Empire State Plaza to the Plaza’s Convention Hall, which is the rain location for this concert series.

The Wallflowers were formed in 1989 by frontman Jakob Dylan. Their 1996 album “Bringing Down the Horse” gave the band radio hits like “One Headlight.”

The concert goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Unlikely Candidates will be opening for The Wallflowers. Free parking is available in the East Garage after 4 p.m. Paid parking is also available in the visitor lot beneath the Plaza. Folding or camp chairs are not allowed in the Convention Hall.

For more information, including a list of upcoming concert in the series and other events, visit the Plaza’s webpage here.