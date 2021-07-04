The Upside: The Schoharie County Eagle Trail is a must-see sight to behold

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Enjoy the holiday weekend this Fourth of July on The Schoharie County Eagle Trail. Visitors have the opportunity to pay tribute to the Nation by enjoying the sites of bald eagles from any of the trail’s 16 viewing spots.

The bald eagle has been the official national bird since 1782. Right now, the eagles can reportedly be seen soaring, hunting, and parenting young eagles that are getting ready to leave their nests to begin life on their own.

The Schoharie Economic Enterprise Corp. (SEEC) and nationally acclaimed wildlife Photographer, Bill Combs, Jr., developed the Schoharie County Eagle Trail, and hosted a virtual launch event this past April.

“There is nothing more stunning than watching eagles in flight,” said Bill Combs, Jr. “Their mystique and poise truly captures the essence of the July 4th holiday. I invite everyone to have an opportunity to witness the eagles in our region.”

For trail and guide information visit the trail’s website, and to schedule a guided tour with Bill himself,

call 518-254-7102.