The Upside: Student dog treat business donates earnings to local humane society

SCHALMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – High school students in the Capital Region BOCES Retail Program created a dog treat business all in the name of a good cause. The bones are not only flying off the shelves, but they’re also helping animals in need at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

Schalmont Senior Logan Phillips and several other students in the program created a business called “Bag O Dog Bones.” Students have been rolling out the dough, baking the treats, and selling them for only 50 cents per bag.

But the canine cookies do more than generate some tail wagging. All proceeds are donated to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to help local furry friends in need. So far, they’ve sold over 600 treats.

Many Capital Region pet owners believe these treats are a doggie delicacy. Demand for the canine cookies has been so great the students plan to continue selling them throughout the school year and give back to their local humane society.